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China should abandon threats against Taiwan, US diplomat says
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East Asia

China should abandon threats against Taiwan, US diplomat says

"We further expect China to abandon threats against Taiwan or military pressure. I believe this would help ease cross-strait tensions," said Raymond Greene, the de facto ambassador as head of the American Institute in ‌Taiwan. 

China should abandon threats against Taiwan, US diplomat says

Cheng Li-wun, chairperson of the Kuomintang, Taiwan's largest opposition party, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Apr 10, 2026, in this screengrab from a video provided by CTI. (Image: CTI via Reuters)

12 Apr 2026 10:31AM
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TAIPEI: The top US diplomat in Taiwan said China should abandon its threats and military pressure against Taiwan and talk to the island's leaders as that would avoid misunderstandings and stabilise relations.    

Raymond ​Greene, the de facto ambassador as head of the American Institute in ‌Taiwan, ⁠which handles relations in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, said the consistent US policy has been to support exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

He was discussing the visit of Taiwan's opposition leader to China on a Taiwanese political talk show on Saturday (Apr 11). 

"However, we also expect China - Beijing - to maintain open communication channels with all of Taiwan's political parties, especially the leaders elected by the Taiwanese people, in order to avoid misunderstandings and to stabilise cross-strait relations," Greene said in Mandarin.

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"We further expect China to abandon threats against Taiwan or military pressure. I believe this would help ease cross-strait tensions."

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.    China views Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Beijing refuses to speak to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist", but Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, during what she called a mission of peace to China.

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The Chinese military operates daily around Taiwan, activities that have continued while Cheng has been in China.

Taiwan's opposition, which has a majority in parliament, has stalled government military spending plans, including an extra US$40 billion special defence budget which has provisions to buy US weapons and which Washington has backed.

Despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, the US is Taiwan's most important arms supplier and international backer.

Greene said that while the US supports dialogue, that cannot replace deterrence.

"I don't think there is a conflict here, because if there is sufficient deterrence capability, it will lead to a more equal dialogue," he added.

"There are three ways to resolve cross-strait differences: the first is dialogue, the second is coercion and the third is war. So if Taiwan can have sufficient deterrence capability, it can take the option of war off the table."

Source: Reuters/lk

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China Taiwan United States
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