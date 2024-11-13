China showcases its latest military hardware, and ambitions, at Zhuhai

ZHUHAI: The Chinese military hardware on display at the country's largest air show in Zhuhai illustrates its ambitions, and in some cases may show breakthroughs in capability, experts say.

Among the systems showcased were the latest variant of China's J-35A stealth fighter, its larger J-20 stealth fighter, a stealthy drone designated the CH-7 and the HQ-19 air defence system.

There was also an electronic warfare variant of the J-15 naval fighter, in addition to dozens of different munitions.

China is not "seeking to show off its power" at the air show, however, the state-controlled Global Times said in an editorial.

"Rather, it aims to prove that it has both the capability to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity and the commitment to peace-based development," it added.