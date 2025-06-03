This Chinese city is among the latest to try a 4.5-day work week. Will it pay off?

SINGAPORE: The idea is simple: a shortened four-and-a-half day work week, coupled with an extended two-and-a-half day weekend, to boost the morale of workers and encourage spending.

That’s how Chinese officials from the city of Mianyang in Sichuan are hoping to revive languishing consumption rates - by piloting a flexible new “Friday afternoon plus weekend” leave model as part of its 2025 work plan to revitalise the local economy.

A preliminary proposal was announced earlier in May, but news only spread fast on Chinese social media sites last week after several media outlets reported about it.

Many netizens voiced their approval and called for more widespread adoption and support of such trials in their provinces and cities.

Boosting consumption remains a top economic priority in the year ahead for China as the world’s second largest economy shakes off deflationary pressures while bracing for global trade tensions with the United States.

Chinese firms and corporations have also been working towards tackling the country’s brutal “996 work system” - the expectation of working from 9am to 9pm, six days a week - implementing new incentives and measures that would allow employees to clock off work on time and reset.

Shorter work weeks and prolonged weekend proposals have also gained traction in other Chinese cities like Chongqing and provinces including Hebei, Hubei, Guangdong, Fujian and Jiangxi.

In the city of Longnan in Gansu province, administrative and public institutions as well as companies and smaller firms have been encouraged to give workers and employees Friday afternoons off as long as they have performed all essential services and completed required work hours.

In Mianyang, an additional half day off on Fridays would allow office workers more leisure time and other opportunities, according to the Mianyang Municipal Commerce Bureau in a notice released in May.