East Asia

China landslide that buried dozens caused by prolonged rain: state media
Preliminary studies showed that Saturday's disaster had occurred due to "the influence of recent prolonged rainfall and geological factors", state broadcaster CCTV said, citing local authorities.

An aerial drone photo, released by Xinhua News Agency, shows the site of a landslide in Jinping Village on Saturday, Feb 8, 2025. (Zeng Li/Xinhua via AP)

09 Feb 2025 10:38AM
BEIJING: A landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan province that buried more than 30 people on Saturday was caused by heavy rain in the area, state media reported on Sunday (Feb 9).

China has been hit with extreme weather in recent months, with dozens of people killed in floods last year, its warmest on record.

Scientists say climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent.

Saturday's landslide hit Jinping village in the city of Yibin at around 11.50am (3.50am GMT).

"A preliminary study shows this disaster occurred due to the influence of recent prolonged rainfall and geological factors," CCTV said, citing local authorities.

The local county government told AFP on Sunday that 29 people were still missing after two were rescued on Saturday.

"The final number is still undergoing further verification," state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday.

Video footage published by the broadcaster on Sunday showed rescuers with flashlights searching through debris in the dark.

China's President Xi Jinping on Saturday ordered authorities to do "everything possible to search for and rescue missing people, minimise casualties, and properly handle the aftermath".

Source: AFP/ht

