China's Sichuan province to offer extended marriage and maternity leave

HONG KONG: Health authorities in China's southwestern Sichuan province are proposing to extend marriage leave up to 25 days and maternity leave up to 150 days, to help create a "fertility-friendly society" which boosts the country's population.

The move comes as China's government struggles to boost birth rates in the world's second-largest economy. China's population fell for a third consecutive year in 2024 and experts have cautioned the downturn will continue to worsen.

Sichuan's Health Commission, which published the draft on its website, is seeking public opinion and comments from May 30 to Jun 30. Sichuan province has a population of 84 million, more than most countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom.

The proposal would extend marriage leave by 400 per cent from the five days currently given and more than double the existing 60-day maternity leave period.

Sichuan also plans to extend paternity leave to 30 days from 20 days to "facilitate the care of men for their wives after childbirth and help advocate that couples share the responsibility of raising children," authorities said.

The province has emerged as one of the more progressive in China. It has allowed unmarried women to access IVF treatment and in 2023 authorities there announced that unmarried individuals would be eligible for benefits reserved for married couples.