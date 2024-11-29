‘Much-needed certainty’: What the Sino-Singapore relationship offers to the world

SHANGHAI: Certainty and predictability in an uncertain geopolitical climate - that’s what the Sino-Singapore relationship exemplifies, and its commitment in exploring new areas of cooperation is essential in today’s landscape, say analysts.

They say the partnership makes a clear case for stable, longer-term cooperation between countries, offering a compelling alternative to protectionism and zero-sum approaches while also offering spillover benefits to the wider world.

“Stable bilateral relations like those between China and Singapore bring much-needed certainty … without a clear direction or stability, global economic growth would lack momentum,” Dr Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in Beijing, told CNA.

The merits of Sino-Singapore cooperation came to the fore this week as Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong made his first visit to China since stepping down as prime minister in May.

Citing an uncertain and troubled international environment as a backdrop, Mr Lee described Sino-Singapore cooperation as “especially valuable” during a meeting on Tuesday (Nov 26) with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Mr Lee wrapped up his six-day official visit to China on Friday.

Echoing this, Mr Xi also emphasised that closer links should be forged to bring about greater mutual benefit while offering more gains to regional peace and prosperity.