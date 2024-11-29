analysis East Asia
‘Much-needed certainty’: What the Sino-Singapore relationship offers to the world
Observers say frontier fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital and green economies are ripe for closer cooperation.
SHANGHAI: Certainty and predictability in an uncertain geopolitical climate - that’s what the Sino-Singapore relationship exemplifies, and its commitment in exploring new areas of cooperation is essential in today’s landscape, say analysts.
They say the partnership makes a clear case for stable, longer-term cooperation between countries, offering a compelling alternative to protectionism and zero-sum approaches while also offering spillover benefits to the wider world.
“Stable bilateral relations like those between China and Singapore bring much-needed certainty … without a clear direction or stability, global economic growth would lack momentum,” Dr Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in Beijing, told CNA.
The merits of Sino-Singapore cooperation came to the fore this week as Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong made his first visit to China since stepping down as prime minister in May.
Citing an uncertain and troubled international environment as a backdrop, Mr Lee described Sino-Singapore cooperation as “especially valuable” during a meeting on Tuesday (Nov 26) with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Mr Lee wrapped up his six-day official visit to China on Friday.
Echoing this, Mr Xi also emphasised that closer links should be forged to bring about greater mutual benefit while offering more gains to regional peace and prosperity.
Observers say frontier fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital and green economies are ripe for closer cooperation. So too for large-scale cross-border tie-ups, akin to the flagship China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), the first of three government-to-government projects between both sides launched in 1994.
Jointly supporting multilateralism is also crucial, considering how both nations are heavily reliant on free trade, noted Dr Xu.
“Rising trade protectionism would harm both countries, posing a shared challenge. Therefore, China and Singapore must jointly champion multilateralism and uphold the current economic order established by the World Trade Organization,” he said.
BILATERAL TIES OF ‘ADDED SIGNIFICANCE’
Mr Lee visited Suzhou, Beijing and Shanghai during his China trip. He met with Chinese leaders, took stock of key bilateral projects like the SIP and met with Singaporeans working and studying in the country of 1.4 billion.
The China-Singapore relationship is defined by collaboration and a wider multilateral approach, said Associate Professor Alfred Wu from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) at the National University of Singapore.
“Having bilateral relations like that with Singapore helps to reassure the outside world that China still wants to be friends with many, and shows that China is an advocate of multilateralism,” he told CNA.
“(That) is very different from the US (which) is about to go the unilateral way,” said Assoc Prof Wu, who characterised US President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy as a blend of isolationist unilateralism and an occasional reliance on punitive force.
China and the US remain deeply divided on numerous issues, including trade and technology. Tensions are expected to escalate further as Mr Trump assembles a team dominated by individuals known for their hardline stance on China.
The foreseeable rise of protectionist policies from the US and potentially some of its allies poses a shared threat to the economic wherewithal of both China and Singapore, noted Dr Xu from CASS.
“As Singapore is a trade-dependent nation, trade liberalisation and investment have been fundamental to its growth. Similarly, China, as one of the world’s largest exporters, also relies on free trade. Rising trade protectionism would harm both countries,” he explained.
Last year, the two countries elevated their bilateral relations to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership”. As part of this, the two nations are expected to deepen cooperation in areas such as the green and sustainable sectors and the digital economy, Dr Xu noted.
"Such initiatives could serve as a model for regional cooperation, injecting vitality into China-Singapore relations and benefiting the region and even global economic growth," he said.
While Singapore looks to forge closer links with China, Dr Xu noted that this does not indicate a shift in its longstanding diplomatic principle of even-handedness, and this is an approach that China “respects and understands”.
“China, on its part, has (also) consistently emphasised the importance of strategic autonomy,” he added.
On the flip side, Singapore’s strategic neutrality could be a double-edged sword, noted Associate Professor Chong Ja Ian from the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore (NUS).
“Major powers may begin to perceive Singapore as uncommitted, a conduit for the leakage of key technology, capital, or goods to or from their rivals, or even as duplicitous,” he told CNA.
“This could risk leaving Singapore isolated rather than connected.”
LOOKING FIRMLY FORWARD
One distinctive feature of China-Singapore relations is their pioneering nature in regional cooperation, said Dr Xu from CASS, adding that they often begin initiatives ahead of other regions.
“This forward-looking aspect aligns with the strategic positioning of their partnership,” he said.
Dr Xu singled out future-oriented areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital and green economies as key areas for deeper cooperation.
"Both countries possess unique strengths (in these areas). Collaboration in AI could leverage their respective advantages to achieve significant progress,” he said.
In the digital economy, Singapore’s experience in establishing rules and regulations could complement China’s capabilities, jointly promoting the sustainable and orderly development of the sector, he noted
Dr Xu highlighted that the distinctive nature of China-Singapore relations could also extend to geopolitical collaborations. For instance, both countries could participate in "2+1" forums involving a third country from regions such as Africa, South America, or the Asia-Pacific.
"These partnerships would be globally constructive and beneficial, showcasing the responsibility of both nations as proactive and accountable players on the international stage," he said.
Singapore and China recently signed 25 agreements at their annual apex meeting, boosting cooperation in trade, finance and maritime. At the SIP - their first government-to-government project - more attention is being paid to sectors such as clean energy, biomedical sciences and digital innovation.
Large-scale cross-border collaborations like the SIP are another area that holds potential for collaboration, remarked Assoc Prof Wu. He highlighted the flagship project as a successful example of bilateral cooperation grounded in “pragmatic mutual benefit”.
“China recognises the success of this joint industrial project and hopes to replicate similar partnerships across the region, including in Southeast Asia,” he said.
Assoc Prof Wu said such large-scale cross-border collaborations are instrumental in helping Chinese companies expand into previously less-exposed markets, coming at a crucial time when the Chinese economy “appears to have hit a bottleneck”.
Analysts also pointed out other avenues for cooperation that should endure without politics infringing, amid a troubled geopolitical climate. These include cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as well as the sharing of governance expertise.
‘BRIDGE BETWEEN EAST AND WEST’
During their meeting on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping referred to Mr Lee as “an old and dear friend of the Chinese people”.
Mr Xi highlighted Mr Lee’s status as a seasoned statesman, acknowledging his long tenure as Singapore’s prime minister and their numerous past interactions. Over his two decades as prime minister from 2004, Mr Lee made 14 visits to China.
Assoc Prof Wu noted that President Xi’s acknowledgement of Mr Lee as a “seasoned statesman” is noteworthy amid the current geopolitical climate.
“Such compliments essentially echo the high regard that the region, or even the world, holds for Mr Lee. China has expressed its desire to make friends globally, and building ties with someone highly respected on the world stage helps it foster trust internationally,” he explained.
Speaking to Singapore media at the conclusion of his visit, Mr Lee said his role as senior minister enables him to "engage with the Chinese side from a more long-term perspective, discussing bilateral relations with a broader view".
Mr Lee said he is looking to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation, address potential challenges, and evaluate how global developments could influence Singapore-China collaboration.
The senior minister’s visit to China follows a working trip to the US just two weeks earlier.
During his time in the US, Mr Lee delivered a lecture at Harvard University, commemorated the 40th anniversary of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC’s presence in the country, and engaged with leading US-based strategic thinkers and corporate leaders.
The close timing of the two trips suggests an effort to assess the trajectories of both the US and China, as well as their perspectives on one another, in alignment with Singapore’s strategic interests, said Assoc Prof Chong.
“These are the world's two largest economies and major powers, (now) locked in competition. Given that Singapore has significant economic ties with both means that (it)needs to navigate the (US-China) relationship carefully,” he said.
“Any break in the economic system due to significant protectionism from the US or China would put Singapore’s economy under significant pressure. Not to mention any escalation of political tension or even more direct confrontation.”
Prof Xu from CASS expressed optimism that Singapore would continue to serve as a vital “bridge between East and West”, while also maintaining its role as a leader in regional cooperation.
“Given its small size and limited natural resources, Singapore’s strengths lie in its foresight, friendly relations with major global powers, and deep integration into the global economy,” he said.
“These attributes allow Singapore to continue punching above its weight.”