No more midnight rush: How Singles’ Day is being rebuilt for China’s cautious consumers

SPENDING WITH RESERVATIONS

Fang has seen the shift towards more cautious spending from both sides of the camera.



Before becoming a livestreamer, she worked in tourism and owned more than 20 luxury handbags.



“In the past year or two I haven’t bought a single designer bag,” she said.



“Back then people were conscious of money, but it was about how to live better,” she said.



“Now even people I know who earn tens of millions of yuan can’t bring themselves to spend. A lot of people around me now say: ‘Spend on what you must, and don’t spend a cent on anything else.’”



Consumers coming on to the livestreams have moved the same way too, she said. A few years ago, her company’s 300-yuan gift sets sold briskly.



But during this year’s mid-year shopping festival, known as 618, they struggled to find buyers.



“Items at 90-something yuan or less, even 40 or 50 yuan, sold very well instead,” she said.



Chinese shoppers are “becoming more cautious and pragmatic”, said CTR’s Yu.



“They look … more for substance and the real value that (they) extract from purchases,” he said, attributing the shift partly to pressure on household finances.