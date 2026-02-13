Massive sinkhole swallows road, part of construction site near downtown Shanghai
No casualties have been reported so far and official investigations are ongoing.
SHANGHAI: Viral footage on Chinese social media showed a massive sinkhole appearing at a construction site in southwest Shanghai - swallowing part of the road and nearby structures before quickly filling with water.
The sinkhole occurred a day after workers discovered a water leak during an excavation for a metro line on Wednesday night (Feb 11).
Despite efforts to plug the leak, the ground gave way on Thursday, authorities said.
The collapse occurred at the intersection of Qixin Road and Li’an Road, which has since been closed off to traffic and pedestrians.
Construction crews were building the new Qixin Road Station, which will connect Shanghai’s Minhang district to Jiading district in the north.
The station is part of the 44km Jiamin metro line, which began construction in mid-2021 and is scheduled for completion in 2027.
Giant sinkholes appearing in cities like Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul have made global headlines. Engineers and experts have cited various possible causes like soil erosion and heavy rainfall.
No fatalities or injuries have been reported so far, Shanghai authorities said, but nearby office buildings and residential complexes have been evacuated, read a report by the Caixin Global News site.
One local hospital located near the site suspended services on Thursday, Caixin said - adding that operations would only resume after approval from authorities.
Videos showed the road surface cracking before giving way, as workers ran for safety.
In a statement shared on WeChat on Wednesday, Shanghai Shentie, a state-owned enterprise overseeing the project, confirmed that a leak had occurred at the Qixin Road Station construction site on Wednesday night.
Shentong Metro Group, the operator of the city’s metro system, also confirmed that a collapse had occurred at the site on Thursday, which has since been fully cordoned off.
Speaking to the state-owned People’s Daily newspaper, workers said efforts were underway to pump out water and fill the sinkhole with concrete.