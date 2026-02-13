Massive sinkhole swallows road, part of construction site near downtown Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Viral footage on Chinese social media showed a massive sinkhole appearing at a construction site in southwest Shanghai - swallowing part of the road and nearby structures before quickly filling with water.

The sinkhole occurred a day after workers discovered a water leak during an excavation for a metro line on Wednesday night (Feb 11).

Despite efforts to plug the leak, the ground gave way on Thursday, authorities said.

The collapse occurred at the intersection of Qixin Road and Li’an Road, which has since been closed off to traffic and pedestrians.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Construction crews were building the new Qixin Road Station, which will connect Shanghai’s Minhang district to Jiading district in the north.

The station is part of the 44km Jiamin metro line, which began construction in mid-2021 and is scheduled for completion in 2027.