China's smaller manufacturers look to catch the automation wave

DIGITAL DIVIDE

Ni described a "digital divide" between larger companies with the funds to invest heavily in modernisation, and smaller businesses struggling to keep up.



For Zhu Yefeng's Far East Precision Printing Company, part of China's vast network of small independent factories employing up to a few dozen people each, full automation is a distant dream.



At the company just outside Shanghai, workers in small rooms fed sheets of instruction manuals into folding machines and operated equipment that printed labels for electronic devices.



The company used pen and paper to track its workflow until two years ago, with managers having to run around the factory to communicate order information.



"Things were, to put it bluntly, a complete mess," Zhu told AFP.



The company has since adopted software that allows employees to scan QR codes that send updates to a factory-wide tracker.



On a screen in his office, Zhu can see detailed charts breaking down each order's completion level and individual employees' productivity statistics.



"This is a start," Zhu told AFP. "We will move toward more advanced technology like automation, in order to receive even bigger orders from clients."



Financial constraints are a major barrier though.



"As a small company, we can't afford certain expenses," said Zhu.

His team is trying to develop its own robotic quality testing machine, but for now humans continue to check final products.