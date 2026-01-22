'I felt like the only person in the universe': The quiet rise of living alone in China

Many young people see Shanghai as a "temporary place" - somewhere to gain experience before eventually leaving and returning home, Cheng said.

That ultimately affects how many view long-term friendships or connections, she added.

EMOTIONAL COSTS OF SOLITUDE

Not everyone living alone feels lonely. And not everyone who feels lonely lives alone.

But for many young adults in China, loneliness is where it starts.



The country’s fiercely-competitive education system prioritises academic results and achievements as well as long hours, said Xiang.

Social media has also made forming deep connections optional.

It isn’t youths choosing solitude and becoming lonely, Xiang said. "It starts with feeling lonely already."

Xiao Hui, who asked to be identified by a pseudonym, is a 26-year-old secondary school teacher who learned this the hard way, when she moved to Guangzhou for an internship last November.



Solo living was freedom, she said. "No one (is) interfering with your life or your emotions."

But freedom also "comes at a cost", she said. "You experience a certain level of loneliness."

When her internship ended, she began to feel anxious about graduation and what lay ahead.

Being alone in a new place without any close friends made it "especially hard", she said.

She also began having nightmares of intruders breaking into her apartment.



The pressure points of solo living are often shared: illness, holidays, job loss.



Cheng recalled being sick with a fever in her Shanghai apartment, unable to get out of bed for water or medication.



"Even getting a glass of water was hard because you've only got yourself," she said. In those moments, she wondered what it would be like to live with someone.



But she is also careful about romanticising the alternative.

"We are comparing the worst moments to our best impression of someone taking care of us," she said, adding that a roommate might not be emotionally invested either.



Tian agreed: "Living alone is hard, but I also don't want to live with other people. So it becomes like my two brains are fighting each other."



"I'm the kind of person who shows my coworkers, friends, and the outside world that I'm 'okay' even if I'm crying myself to sleep every night," she said.