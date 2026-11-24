BEIJING: The first foreign astronaut on a Chinese space mission said on Tuesday (Nov 24) that he will be carrying “the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis” when he blasts off from the Gobi Desert on Wednesday.



Beijing has poured billions into the Chinese space programme, whose prized Tiangong space station is stewarded by teams of three astronauts, typically rotated every six months.



The Shenzhou-24 mission is set to lift off at 8.18 am local time on Wednesday from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesman Zhang Jingbo told a news conference on Tuesday.



Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a Pakistan Air Force pilot and payload specialist, will be the first foreign astronaut to fly on a Chinese space mission and also the first non-Chinese to board the Tiangong space station.



“I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis,” Ali told a separate news conference held later to introduce the crew.



“To every child who is watching while I’m in orbit, just look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams,” he said in English, following other remarks in Urdu and fluent Mandarin.