China set for latest space launch, with Hong Kong astronaut aboard

BEIJING: A Hong Kong astronaut will join a Chinese space mission for the first time as part of a three-person crew launching on Sunday (May 24), as Beijing edges closer to its goal of landing people on the Moon.

The Tiangong space station - crewed by teams of three astronauts that are typically rotated every six months - is the crown jewel of China's space programme, boosted by billions in state investment in a bid to catch up with the United States and Russia.

The Shenzhou-23 mission will blast off at 11.08 pm (local time) on Sunday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China, carrying three astronauts to the space station, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesman Zhang Jingbo told reporters on Saturday.

The team comprises Lai Ka-ying, hailed by state media as Hong Kong's first astronaut, Zhu Yangzhu and Zhang Zhiyuan, the spokesman said.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee congratulated Lai on passing "the rigorous selection and training process".

Flight engineer Zhu, who participated in the Shenzhou-16 mission in 2023, will be the commander.

"This is a ... test of our physical and psychological endurance, emergency response capabilities, coordination and teamwork, as well as our ability to work and live in orbit," Zhu told reporters.

"As mission commander, what I have thought about most is how to make thorough preparations in every aspect and how to lead the team in successfully completing the flight mission with zero mistakes and zero errors."