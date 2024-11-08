China summons Philippine ambassador over new maritime laws

BEIJING: China summoned the Philippines' ambassador on Friday (Nov 8) to express its objection to two new laws in the Southeast Asian nation asserting maritime rights and sovereignty over disputed areas of the South China Sea, its foreign ministry said.

China made "solemn representations" to the ambassador shortly after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act into law to strengthen his country's maritime claims and bolster its territorial integrity.

The Maritime Zones law "illegally includes most of China's Huangyan Island and Nansha Islands and related maritime areas in the Philippines' maritime zones", Beijing's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, using the Chinese names for Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands respectively.

Beijing has rejected a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration which said its expansive maritime claims over the South China Sea had no legal basis, in a case that was brought by Manila. The United States, a Philippine ally, backs the court's ruling.

Marcos said the two laws he signed, which define maritime entitlements and set designated sea lanes and air routes, were a demonstration of commitment to uphold the international rules-based order, and protect Manila's rights to exploit resources peacefully in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"Our people, especially our fisher folk, should be able to pursue their livelihood free from uncertainty and harassment," Marcos said. "We must be able to harness mineral and energy resources in our sea bed."

But Beijing said the laws were a "serious infringement" of its claims over the contested areas.

"China urges the Philippine side to effectively respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, to immediately stop taking any unilateral actions that may lead to the widening of the dispute and complicate the situation," Mao said.