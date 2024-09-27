China says it 'supervised' Philippine supply mission to disputed reef

BEIJING: China said on Friday (Sep 27) it had "supervised" a Philippine ship as it delivered supplies to a grounded vessel at a disputed reef in the South China Sea, after a string of tense encounters in the area this year.

Beijing claims almost all of the economically vital waterway and continues to press its assertions there despite an international tribunal ruling that they have no legal basis.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have flared in recent months during a series of confrontations in the waters around the contested Second Thomas Shoal and Sabina Shoal.

However, in July, the two sides said they had reached a provisional deal on resupply missions to a Philippine ship, the Sierra Madre, grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal with a garrison on board.

Beijing's coast guard said on Friday that Manila had conducted a resupply mission "in accordance with the provisional agreement".

The civilian vessel "delivered daily necessities to the illegally 'grounded' warship on Ren'ai Reef", spokesperson Liu Dejun said, using the Chinese name for the shoal.

Liu said the coast guard "questioned and confirmed the (identity of the) Philippine vessel and supervised the whole process".

"It is hoped that the Philippines will keep its promise, meet China halfway, and jointly control the maritime situation," he said.