China suspends Japanese film releases as diplomatic crisis deepens

BEIJING: Film distributors have suspended the screening of at least two Japanese films in China amid a deepening dispute between Tokyo and Beijing, in what state broadcaster CCTV said was a "prudent decision" that took into account souring domestic audience sentiment.

The postponement comes barely two weeks after remarks about Taiwan by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sparked a heated response from China and kicked off the most serious diplomatic clash between the two East Asian powers in years.

Some Japanese films, including the animated "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers" and manga-turned-movie "Cells at Work!", originally slated for release in the coming weeks, will not begin screening in mainland China as scheduled, CCTV said, citing checks with film importers and distributors.

Animated film "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" was initially well received but has seen its box office performance decline after Takaichi's remarks due to "strong dissatisfaction from Chinese audiences", according to CCTV late on Monday (Nov 17).