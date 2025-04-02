China ends two-day Taiwan drills with simulated strikes on key ports, energy sites

"ABYSS OF MISERY"

Wednesday's drills in the strait came a day after China sent its army, navy, air and rocket forces to surround Taiwan, prompting Taipei to dispatch its own air and maritime forces.

Taiwan's defence ministry said there was no live-fire near the island on Wednesday.

By early afternoon, 36 Chinese aircraft, 21 warships and 10 coast guard boats had been detected around Taiwan.

That compares with Tuesday's count of 21 warships, 71 aircraft and four coast guard vessels.

China's Eastern Theater Command kept up its propaganda on Wednesday, posting a "Paralysing Strikes" poster on its Weibo account, showing Chinese forces surrounding Taiwan and firing missiles at the island.

"Pursuing Taiwan independence will only endanger Taiwan and plunge Taiwan compatriots into an abyss of misery," said Chinese Ministry of Defence spokesman Zhang Xiaogang in a statement Wednesday.

Major General Meng Xiangqing, professor at the PLA National Defence University, warned more drills could follow this week's exercises.

"As long as Taiwan independence separatists dare to cross the line, the PLA will definitely act," Meng told state broadcaster CCTV.

"ROBUST" DETERRENCE

Beijing has ramped up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years and held multiple large-scale exercises around the island that are often described as rehearsals for a blockade and seizure of the territory.

Tensions have escalated since Lai took office in May 2024 and adopted tougher rhetoric than his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen in defending the island's sovereignty.

While Taiwan sees itself as sovereign, most nations, including the United States, do not recognise its claim to statehood and instead have formal diplomatic ties with China.

Last month, Lai called China a "foreign hostile force" and proposed 17 measures to combat growing Chinese espionage and infiltration.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed "robust, ready and credible deterrence" in the strait during a visit to the region last week.

Taipei analyst Wen-Ti Sung said China was using "stress test after stress test" to gauge the strength of US support for Taiwan and other allies in the region.

"China is creating occasion after occasion for the Trump administration to publicly show how its support ... is weaker or more conditional than in years past," Sung told AFP.

Beijing was also trying to paint Lai as "the provocateur" to get what it wants on Taiwan from Washington, including reduced US support, Eurasia Group's Amanda Hsiao said.

The United States is legally bound to provide arms to Taiwan, but Washington has long maintained "strategic ambiguity" when it comes to whether it would deploy its military to defend the island from a Chinese attack.

A senior Taiwanese security official told AFP the drills were also aimed at "keeping troops out of their barracks to prevent unrest and speculation" following recent personnel purges in China's military.