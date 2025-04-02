China ends two-day Taiwan drills with simulated strikes on key ports, energy sites

TAIPEI: China's military on Wednesday (Apr 2) said it had completed two days of exercises that included "live-fire" drills and simulated strikes on key ports and energy sites aimed at Taiwan, the self-ruled island it claims as its own.
The surprise manoeuvres were condemned by Taiwan, while the United States criticised it as "intimidation tactics". They came less than a month after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te called China a "foreign hostile force".
Named "Strait Thunder-2025A", the drills were in the middle and southern parts of the Taiwan Strait as well as the East China Sea, the military said.
By Wednesday evening, a People's Liberation Army spokesman Shi Yi said "the Eastern Theater Command has completed all designated tasks of the joint exercises carried out from Apr 1 to 2".
Earlier, he said that Wednesday's exercises were meant to "test the troops' capabilities" in areas such as "blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets".
The military also said it had held "long-range live-fire drills" and practised hitting "simulated targets of key ports and energy facilities".
China has wrapped up two days of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan. The military conducted long-range live-firing drills in the East China Sea, practising what it confirmed were precision strikes on Taiwan's port and energy facilities. Taiwan has condemned the exercises. It said it detected 27 Chinese aircraft, 21 warships — including the Shandong carrier group — and 10 coast guard boats around the island. Olivia Siong reports.
AFP journalists saw fighter jets circling over the island Pingtan, the closest point on the mainland to Taiwan and where there is a military base.
China's Shandong aircraft carrier was also carrying out drills testing the ability to "blockade" Taiwan, the Eastern Theater Command said.
Beijing's foreign ministry warned Wednesday the "punishment will not stop" until Taiwan's leaders stop pushing for what it says is independence from China.
The democratic island of 23 million people is a potential flashpoint between China and the United States, which is Taiwan's most important security partner.
The US State Department said Beijing's "aggressive" military activities and rhetoric towards Taiwan "only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region's security and the world's prosperity at risk".
Chinese leaders oppose Washington's support for Taiwan and detest Lai, who they call a "separatist".
"ABYSS OF MISERY"
Wednesday's drills in the strait came a day after China sent its army, navy, air and rocket forces to surround Taiwan, prompting Taipei to dispatch its own air and maritime forces.
Taiwan's defence ministry said there was no live-fire near the island on Wednesday.
By early afternoon, 36 Chinese aircraft, 21 warships and 10 coast guard boats had been detected around Taiwan.
That compares with Tuesday's count of 21 warships, 71 aircraft and four coast guard vessels.
China's Eastern Theater Command kept up its propaganda on Wednesday, posting a "Paralysing Strikes" poster on its Weibo account, showing Chinese forces surrounding Taiwan and firing missiles at the island.
"Pursuing Taiwan independence will only endanger Taiwan and plunge Taiwan compatriots into an abyss of misery," said Chinese Ministry of Defence spokesman Zhang Xiaogang in a statement Wednesday.
Major General Meng Xiangqing, professor at the PLA National Defence University, warned more drills could follow this week's exercises.
"As long as Taiwan independence separatists dare to cross the line, the PLA will definitely act," Meng told state broadcaster CCTV.
"ROBUST" DETERRENCE
Beijing has ramped up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years and held multiple large-scale exercises around the island that are often described as rehearsals for a blockade and seizure of the territory.
Tensions have escalated since Lai took office in May 2024 and adopted tougher rhetoric than his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen in defending the island's sovereignty.
While Taiwan sees itself as sovereign, most nations, including the United States, do not recognise its claim to statehood and instead have formal diplomatic ties with China.
Last month, Lai called China a "foreign hostile force" and proposed 17 measures to combat growing Chinese espionage and infiltration.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed "robust, ready and credible deterrence" in the strait during a visit to the region last week.
Taipei analyst Wen-Ti Sung said China was using "stress test after stress test" to gauge the strength of US support for Taiwan and other allies in the region.
"China is creating occasion after occasion for the Trump administration to publicly show how its support ... is weaker or more conditional than in years past," Sung told AFP.
Beijing was also trying to paint Lai as "the provocateur" to get what it wants on Taiwan from Washington, including reduced US support, Eurasia Group's Amanda Hsiao said.
The United States is legally bound to provide arms to Taiwan, but Washington has long maintained "strategic ambiguity" when it comes to whether it would deploy its military to defend the island from a Chinese attack.
A senior Taiwanese security official told AFP the drills were also aimed at "keeping troops out of their barracks to prevent unrest and speculation" following recent personnel purges in China's military.