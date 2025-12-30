China conducts second day of military drills around Taiwan

BEIJING: China kicked off a second day of live-fire drills around Taiwan on Tuesday (Dec 30), aimed at simulating a blockade of the self-ruled island's key ports.

The two-day war games, code-named "Justice Mission 2025", started on Monday and were slammed by Taipei as "military intimidation" by Beijing.

China claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out using military action to seize the island democracy.

The latest show of force follows a bumper round of arms sales to Taipei by the United States - Taiwan's main security backer - and comments from Japan's prime minister that the use of force against Taiwan could warrant a military response from Tokyo.

Beijing warned on Monday that "external forces" arming Taipei would "push the Taiwan Strait into a perilous situation of imminent war", but did not mention any countries by name.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian on Monday said any attempts to stop China's unification with Taiwan were "doomed to fail".