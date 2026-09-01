China warns of 'consequences' over Taiwan's attendance at Pacific leaders meeting

SYDNEY: China said it had serious concerns about Taiwan's presence at the annual Pacific Islands Forum in Palau, warning of "consequences" after the democratically ruled island attended the group's opening ceremony on Monday (Aug 31).

China views Taiwan as its own territory, and China-Taiwan tensions have featured prominently at the meeting, which is intended to demonstrate regional unity.

"There will always be consequences," Qian Bo, China's special envoy for Pacific island affairs, said of Taiwan attending the event. "It's not a threat," he said without specifying what the consequences would be.

"This is objected to by all, so this should not have happened. We think it's very inappropriate to do so," he told reporters on Monday after an opening ceremony in Palau, an archipelago of over 500 islands that has maintained diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said "the Pacific Islands Forum determines what happens here, not any other country," when asked by reporters about the Chinese envoy's remarks.

"This is primarily a gathering of the Pacific family ... and I look forward to the engagement," Albanese said on Tuesday.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, echoed this sentiment, saying the group does not take instructions from countries outside of it.

"Taiwan is honoured to serve as a partner in the Pacific, continuing to stand with everyone and work together to make the Pacific more prosperous and peaceful," Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said on Monday.