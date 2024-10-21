US, Canada warships pass through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI: A United States and a Canadian warship have passed through waters separating Taiwan and China, a week after Beijing held large-scale military drills in the sensitive passage.

The US and its allies regularly cross through the 180km Taiwan Strait to reinforce its status as an international waterway, angering Beijing.

China's Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, but it claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory and has said it will not renounce the use of force to bring it under its control.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Oct 20," the US Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement.

"Higgins and Vancouver's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrated the United States' and Canada's commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle."

China said on Monday (Oct 21) that the US and Canadian actions had disrupted "peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

"The PLA Eastern Theater Command organised naval and air forces to monitor and remain on alert throughout the transit, handling the situation according to laws and regulations," military spokesperson Captain Li Xi said in a statement.

Taiwan's defence and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.