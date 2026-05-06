IN FOCUS: Ginseng gelato, cordyceps cocktails? A modern TCM boom takes root across China

The products are better understood as flavour explorations using ethnically familiar ingredients, Lau said - safe to consume, but not medicine. The risk arises when businesses claim otherwise, she added.



"If you do have a problem, you consult someone professional for professional advice instead of going to a bar or eating an ice cream,” Lau said.



But Lau also saw something valuable in the broader movement. TCM, she said, was not only a clinical system but a way of thinking about the relationship between the body, food and the environment - what practitioners call holistic awareness.



"Now many youngsters are rediscovering the reasons why their mother or their grandma advised them not to sleep with their hair wet," she said.



"I think it's been very exciting to know that there are practices that are actually within your reach."

THE CURIOUS AND THE CONVERTED

The trend has also gained international interest.



At Zhihe, Ng Jiya, a 25-year-old Singaporean visiting Shanghai for the first time, had arrived on a friend's recommendation - curious but sceptical.



"If you can sort of fool yourself into believing that the alcohol that you're drinking is not just poison, but something healthy for you, then why not?" she remarked.

The on-site doctor read her pulse and identified her poor blood circulation, sleep problems and an abnormally high heart rate - findings that were consistent with her existing concerns. Her drink was then blended with herbs intended to address the circulation issue.