HONG KONG: Chinese technology firms are bracing for impacts on their ambitious artificial intelligence plans as the US tightens restrictions on China's access to the world's cutting-edge chips.

Chinese tech giant Alibaba, which on Thursday (Nov 19) announced another quarter of strong revenue growth for its global AI cloud and compute services, warned that the new US rules could affect some of its global data centre expansion plans. It said it was still assessing the repercussions.

The Trump administration this week issued new rules in the wake of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation, following the news that he’d had an extramarital affair with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

The rules now restrict remote computing access through data centres in third countries, the latest US move to curtail China’s abilities to use advanced Nvidia chips to train its increasingly capable AI models.

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As the technology race between the two superpowers intensifies, existing US export restrictions already barred China from getting the world’s most powerful chips.

But some Chinese companies have been able to bypass those restrictions by renting remote computing access to train AI models, pushing the US to close what some policymakers called a loophole.

As global AI usage grows, Alibaba has been expanding its capabilities across chips, cloud infrastructure and AI models. It launched its flagship Qwen4-Max AI model earlier this week. In September, Alibaba's CEO called its new Zhenwu V900 chip the “most powerful” AI chip in China, while it announced massive data centre investment plans in China and abroad.

Alibaba Cloud’s AI-related revenue currently comes significantly from China and there’s still a lot of “untapped demand” from Chinese enterprises, said Jacob Cooke of the Beijing-based consultancy WPIC Marketing + Technologies.

For the latest July-September quarter, Alibaba reported a 53 per cent year-on-year revenue surge for its AI cloud and compute services to nearly 61 billion yuan (US$9 billion). Total revenue for the quarter rose 10 per cent from the year before to almost 272 billion yuan (US$41 billion), slightly better than what analysts had expected.

While the company has a strong cash buffer, capital expenditures jumped 60 per cent during the quarter to 50.5 billion yuan (US$7.6 billion) thanks to its increased spending on AI infrastructure buildout.