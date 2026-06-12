China backs next generation of tech champions as new rules reshape path overseas

SHENZHEN: In a bustling conference hall in Shenzhen, startup founders take turns pitching their ideas in English to an international audience of investors and journalists.

Some are developing high-tech dental care devices. Others are building artificial intelligence-powered sports glasses or vying for a place in the increasingly competitive companion robot market.

But they all share a common goal – expanding beyond China and reaching global markets.

The entrepreneurs were showcasing their products earlier this month at the Global Connect Show, a business networking event that connects Chinese companies with overseas media, investors and commercial partners.

Their ambition reflects China's efforts to cultivate its next generation of technology champions.

Often dubbed China's Silicon Valley, Shenzhen offers startups access to funding, talent and a vast manufacturing ecosystem, helping them bring new products to market quickly.

But as Beijing moves to tighten oversight of outbound investment from Jul 1, companies pursuing overseas growth may face new compliance hurdles, even as state support for innovation continues.