US leads international concern after China test-fires missile into Pacific

WASHINGTON: The United States voiced alarm on Monday (Jul 6) over Beijing's nuclear programme after China test-fired a dummy warhead into the Pacific Ocean, the latest move in its rapid military modernisation.

Monday's test came two years after China fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the waters near French Polynesia, in what had been the first launch of such a missile over international waters in more than 40 years.

Analysts said that the test demonstrated growing Chinese capacity to strike the mainland of the US, which sees the Asian power as its top adversary despite a reconciliation drive under President Donald Trump.

"At a time when the US is working harder than ever to prevent nuclear proliferation, China is doing the opposite," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

"Beijing's rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world," he said in a statement.

The US in February allowed the expiration of New START, the last major arms control pact with Russia, as it insisted on a new agreement that also includes China.

The overtures have been rebuffed by China, whose nuclear arsenal is much smaller than Russia's but has been rapidly growing.