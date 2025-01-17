Logo
East Asia

China, Thai police jointly arrest suspects in missing people cases
East Asia

In this image provided by the Royal Thai Police, Chinese actor Wang Xing (right), talks with Thai police officers in Mae Sot district, Thai-Myanmar border, Tak province on Jan 7, 2025. (File photo: AP/The Royal Thai Police)

17 Jan 2025 03:36PM
BEIJING: Chinese and Thai police have jointly arrested 12 domestic and foreign criminal suspects in scam operations that led to Chinese nationals going missing and getting trapped, the Asian giant said on Friday (Jan 17).

In a statement, China's state security ministry vowed to keep up a "high-pressure crackdown" on cross-border telecoms network fraud.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged crackdowns by Southeast Asian nations on online gambling and telecom fraud, adding that a slew of such cases on the Thai-Myanmar border threatened and harmed citizens of China and other countries.

