Is China a threat to Greenland as Donald Trump argues?

BEIJING: US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to take Greenland by force from NATO ally Denmark in order to keep the Arctic island from Beijing's hands.

But analysts suggested that China is a small player in the Arctic region and therefore, far from the threat that Trump has argued.

Here is what we know about Beijing's presence in the region.

COVERED WITH CHINESE SHIPS?

Despite Trump's claim that Greenland would have "Chinese destroyers and submarines all over the place" without US intervention, Beijing's Arctic military presence is underwhelming.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Greenland is not swarming with Chinese and Russian vessels. This is nonsense," said Paal Sigurd Hilde at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies.

In other parts of the Arctic, China's modest military presence has grown in collaboration with Russia since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"China's only pathway to gaining significant influence in the Arctic goes through Russia," Hilde said.

The two countries have increased joint Arctic and coast guard operations, including a 2024 bomber patrol near Alaska.

China also operates a handful of icebreakers equipped with deep-sea mini-submarines, which could map the seabed – potentially useful for military deployment – and satellites for Arctic observation.

Beijing says they are for scientific research.