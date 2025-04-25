China's top leaders pledge economic support as trade war rages

BEIJING: China's top leaders called on Friday (Apr 25) to step up support for the economy and oppose "unilateral bullying" in global trade, according to a meeting readout published by state media.

The comments were a veiled rebuke of hefty tariffs recently imposed on China by United States President Donald Trump, which have triggered a high-stakes tit-for-tat trade battle between the world's two largest economies.

The Chinese Communist Party's top decision-making body pledged to "work with the international community to actively uphold multilateralism and oppose unilateral bullying practices", Xinhua reported.