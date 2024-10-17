China toughens Taiwan stance over president's sovereignty defence

TAIPEI: China has reacted more robustly to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's rhetoric defending the island's sovereignty than his predecessor's, with fiery threats and war games analysts say will likely intensify.

Since Lai succeeded Tsai Ing-wen in May, China has staged two large-scale military drills around the island – most recently on Monday (Oct 14) – and verbally attacked the new leader at every turn over his speeches and comments.

Beijing calls Lai a "separatist" and has accused him of escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait – the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan and China.

China's ruling Communist Party has never controlled Taiwan, but it claims the island as part of its territory and has said it will never renounce the use of force to take it.

"I think it took Beijing about two years into Tsai's presidency before Beijing began to single out Tsai by name when they criticised Taiwan," said Wen-Ti Sung, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub.

"Beijing has been singling out Lai by name for these kinds of critiques from the get-go."

Lai and Tsai, who both belong to the Democratic Progressive Party, share the position that there is no need for Taiwan to formally declare independence as it is "already independent".

But Lai's use of stronger language than Tsai when standing up for the island's sovereignty and criticising China's actions has enraged Beijing.