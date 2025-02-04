‘Tactical move’: China's WTO gambit over US tariffs more about optics than outcomes

SINGAPORE: Rather than retaliatory duties, China is firing back at newly-imposed US trade tariffs by vowing to take the case to the World Trade Organization (WTO) - a move aimed at portraying the country as championing global rules, in contrast to an America led by Donald Trump, say analysts.

That’s even though Beijing is clear-eyed that meaningful results are not expected from the WTO, due to its dispute settlement mechanism remaining effectively paralysed over the past five years.

Over the weekend, Trump ordered 10 per cent tariffs on goods from China, due to take effect on Tuesday (Feb 4).

“The rationale for filing the case (at the WTO) is to give China the moral high ground for retaliation,” Stephen Olson, a visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, told CNA.

“By following WTO procedures, China will position itself as the defender of the rules-based global trade system and the US as an irresponsible - perhaps even dangerous - rule breaker. This would be extremely useful for China as it competes with the US for influence.”

Holding off on tit-for-tat tariffs underscores Beijing’s intent to avoid a direct escalation of Sino-US relations amid economic pressures at home, observers further note.

They add that it’s also a calculated action by China to buy time for a possible deal with Washington, while also assessing how matters play out with Canada and Mexico - the other two countries Trump has threatened with tariffs.

And if push comes to shove, analysts say China is armed with a hefty economic arsenal to fire back at the US.

“Retaliatory measures are not limited to China imposing counter-tariffs … the situation can escalate very quickly given how strongly China can retaliate,” said Steven Okun, CEO of the public affairs consultancy firm APAC Advisors.