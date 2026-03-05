China to build 'birth-friendly society', refine social security system

BEIJING: China said on Thursday (Mar 5) it would build a "childbirth-friendly society" in the next five years, pledging to address concerns over employment, education, medical care, health and income, according to an official government report.

Authorities will improve population services and respond proactively on ageing, including "promoting high-quality, full employment, improving the income distribution system, and refining the social security system".

They will also foster "positive attitudes towards marriage and childbearing", the report said, adding that it would boost housing support for families with children.

China's population fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2025, as the birth rate plunged to a record low, official data showed in January, with experts warning of further decline.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Policymakers have made population planning a key part of the country's economic strategy and this year Beijing faces a total potential cost of about 180 billion yuan (US$25.8 billion) to boost births, according to Reuters estimates.

Key costs are the national child subsidy, which was introduced for the first time last year, as well as a pledge that women throughout pregnancy have "no out-of-pocket expenses" in 2026, with all medical costs, including in vitro fertilisation (IVF), fully reimbursable under its national medical insurance fund.

Authorities will continue to implement the childcare subsidy system and expand demonstrations and trials for subsidised childcare services, according to China's Five-Year Plan, which was also released on Thursday and outlined goals for growth.