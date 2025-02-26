China’s two sessions to last about a week, police notice hints as security stepped up
Authorities have not publicly announced the closing dates of the two sessions, China’s most important political event of the year.
SINGAPORE: China’s upcoming two sessions that start on Mar 4 are set to run for about a week, as hinted through a local police notice amid the ramping up of security measures in the capital Beijing.
All “low, slow and small” aircraft like drones and gliders will be banned in the city from Mar 1 to Mar 12 to ensure airspace security during the two sessions, according to the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau.
“Low, slow and small” aircraft are defined as those that fly lower than 1,000m, slower than 200kmh and have a radar reflection area of less than 2 sq m, the Feb 21 notice stated.
The ban applies to organisations and individuals, covering all sports, recreational and advertising activities. Failure to comply will carry a fine and possibly criminal charges, the police warned.
A follow-up statement on Feb 25 also warned people against buying or using sky lanterns and hydrogen-filled balloons due to the risks of fire or explosions.
Chinese authorities have not publicly announced the closing dates of the two sessions. Last year’s meetings lasted for seven full days, beginning similarly on Mar 4 and ending on Mar 11.
Known as lianghui in Chinese, the concurrent gatherings of China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress, and the top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, form the country’s most important political event of the year.
Thousands of delegates from across China will gather at the cavernous Great Hall of the People in Beijing to pass laws and the government budget.
Security will likely be further stepped up. A similar ban on low-flying aircraft was in place during last year’s event.
The State Post Bureau, which runs China’s postal service, has already announced increased security checks during this period.
Businesses have been urged to strictly implement real-name checks and X-ray screenings when receiving deliveries.
“(These will) help prevent criminals from exploiting the postal and delivery channels for illegal activities,” the State Post Bureau said in a Feb 25 statement posted on its official WeChat account.
The bureau also reminded enterprises to “settle conflicts and disputes promptly, identify and remove hidden dangers, maintain stability at the grassroots level, and avert any mass incidents that could undermine social stability”.
The two sessions will be closely watched for the government work report that sets out China’s economic and policy goals for the year ahead. These include targets for key indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth and fiscal deficit.
It will be Premier Li Qiang’s second work report. Li is once again not expected to hold a post-lianghui news conference after the longstanding tradition was scrapped last year.
The anticipated report card comes as China faces a raft of external and domestic pressures. On the foreign front, the United States under President Donald Trump has imposed blanket 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods and moved to curb Chinese investments in strategic areas.
Back home, the world’s second-largest economy is contending with sluggish domestic demand, an ageing population and rising youth unemployment.