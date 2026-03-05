China lowers 2026 growth target to 4.5-5%, first cut in three years amid mounting headwinds

BEIJING: China set its 2026 economic growth target at 4.5 to 5 per cent, marking the first downgrade since 2023, according to the government work report reviewed by CNA on Thursday (Mar 5).

The target was set at “around 5 per cent” in each of the past three years.

The move signals a more cautious outlook as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with deflationary pressures, a protracted property downturn and heightened trade tensions with the United States.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to deliver the government work report shortly at the opening session of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

China’s economy grew 5 percent in 2025, one of the slowest rates in decades according to official data released in January, reaching more than 140 trillion yuan (around US$20.3 trillion) - as officials struggled to overcome persistently low consumer spending and a debt crisis in the country's property sector.

This year carries added significance as the country embarks on its ambitious 15th Five-Year Plan, a blueprint that will set policy priorities and shape economic strategies through 2030.

“Beijing will stay the course with Xi’s agenda of slower but more secure growth, focused on technological self-reliance and tighter political control,” Neil Thomas, a fellow on Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis, previously told CNA.