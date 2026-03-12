China’s Two Sessions wrap up: Key signals on foreign policy, economy and livelihoods

BEIJING: China’s leadership has offered a clearer picture of how it plans to steer the country through a more turbulent period, as its biggest annual political meetings drew to a close on Thursday (Mar 12).

From foreign policy messaging to economic recalibration and social support, the Two Sessions revealed key signals about Beijing’s priorities for the year ahead - and over the longer term under its new development blueprint, the 15th Five-Year Plan.

The Two Sessions, or lianghui in Chinese, are the concurrent meetings of the country’s top political advisory body and national legislature in Beijing. This year’s meetings lasted for nine days, one day longer than the past two editions.

Here are the key signals from the political gatherings.

FOREIGN POLICY

In the foreign policy arena, Beijing’s messaging at the Two Sessions sought to balance reassurance with resolve against the backdrop of intensifying strategic competition and a shifting global order, said analysts.

Weighing particularly heavily on Beijing’s calculations and shaping its diplomatic signalling is the hotly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of March, they noted.

In his meet-the-press session this year laying out China’s foreign policy priorities, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that exchanges between the two heads of state have provided “important strategic guidance” and helped stabilise ties despite past turbulence.

The veteran diplomat expressed hope that 2026 could become a “landmark year” for healthy, stable and sustainable development.