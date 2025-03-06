What’s ‘involution’ and why is it worrying China’s policymakers?

SINGAPORE: When Ma Lingfei, 30, and her startup team of engineers in Shenzhen unveiled their prototype - a state-of-the-art wearable headband designed to monitor and enhance children’s attention spans - back in 2021, they were confident they were ahead of the curve.

Created using sophisticated brain computer interface technology (BCI), the device had taken just under three months to design and develop - an unusually quick turnaround and no easy feat especially in China’s hyper competitive tech sector.

However, as the team prepared to launch, they soon discovered “a flood of similar products” had already penetrated the market.

“In places like Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Shanghai, many innovative companies are doing quite well,” Ma said. “When we come up with an innovative idea, (we discover that) someone else has already thought of it and they move very quickly.”

“This does create psychological pressure for us because we’re not sure whether (our) product can compete with those from other companies.”

Often dubbed China’s Silicon Valley, tech hub Shenzhen now has a new nickname - capital of “involution” or neijuan in Chinese - where excessive internal competition leads to diminishing returns and stagnation for companies.

The intense and often vicious competition also leaves individuals feeling trapped in an endless rat race, inflicting huge amounts of stress and financial pressure, especially on young entrepreneurs.