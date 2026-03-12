'Intelligent economy', 'investing in people': How Beijing is reshaping its 2026 economic agenda

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s annual government work report has long been viewed as the country's economic scorecard.

But it is also a coded statement of intent - a carefully calibrated signal of policy direction in which the prominence, sequencing and framing of key terms can matter as much as the headline targets.

From “intelligent economy” and “unified national market” to curbing “involution” and “investing in people”, this year’s vocabulary points to a recalibration: less emphasis on speed and scale, and greater focus on reform, resilience and the quality of growth.

“The most notable shift this year is arguably renewed emphasis on reform,” said Guo Shan, a research economist and partner at Hutong Research.

Five key phrases from this year's report capture where that agenda is headed - and what Beijing thinks it will take to get there.