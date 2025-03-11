Two Sessions, one theme: Chinese policymakers double down on continuity as Sino-US tensions mount

BEIJING: Championing stability and order in a troubled world, while signalling a willingness to open up globally as other countries like the US retreat - that’s the key message China sought to deliver at its most important political meetings of the year, analysts say.

At the Two Sessions, which conclude on Tuesday (Mar 11), Chinese policymakers also wanted to paint a picture of a resilient economy that will only grow stronger despite mounting external pressures and domestic challenges, observers note.

Doubling down on policy continuity, top Chinese leaders and delegates alike sought to project an image of stability and unity, said Alexander Vuving, a professor at the Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu.

"As the Book of Changes (Yi Jing) advises, you must ‘use the constant to deal with the ever-changing’. It appears that China is following this ancient dictum," he told CNA, referring to the ancient Chinese divination text.

Known as “lianghui” in Chinese, the Two Sessions refer to the near-concurrent meetings of China’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and the national legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC).

Here are the key takeaways from the political gatherings.

BANKING BIG ON CONSUMPTION AND INNOVATION

Boosting domestic consumption topped the agenda as widely expected.

Premier Li Qiang stated as much while delivering his work report at the opening of the NPC on Mar 5, where he set out China's 2025 economic growth goal of around 5 per cent.

Calling for the pursuit of “people-oriented macro policies”, Li said the government would place “a stronger economic policy focus on improving living standards and boosting consumer spending”.