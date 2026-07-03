Chinese firm UBTech sells hyper-real, 'always loyal' humanoid robots

SHENZHEN: Their metallic frames covered in supple, lifelike skin, a posse of new Chinese robots meant for companionship can offer users AI-generated conversation or a hand to hold, complete with manicured nails.

The company UBTech says its U1 robot - equipped with eye cameras, chest sensors, and listening microphones - is the world's first full-sized, ultra-realistic humanoid designed for mass production.

Touted as an antidote to loneliness, the robots are priced at 119,800 yuan (US$17,600) for the most basic type and 990,000 yuan for an "Ultra" version with more advanced features.

"Our bionic robots can accompany you for a lifetime," Michael Tam, head of UBTech's brand UWorld, said on Tuesday (Jun 30) at a launch event in the southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen.

"It will never betray you, will always be loyal to you, and will love you unconditionally."

If you pay enough, the androids' hair, face and outfits can be customised to resemble a loved one, a celebrity, or an imaginary character.

Male and female U1s can speak through an artificial intelligence tool programmed by the company to offer soothing words if it detects fatigue or stress, and get to know its user over time.