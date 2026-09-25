So ugly, it sells: China’s growing appetite for the weird and imperfect

HANGZHOU, Zhejiang: A cockroach is not the most obvious inspiration for jewellery.

But bedazzled with some rhinestones, this shiny, six-legged, feelered brooch might suddenly seem worthy of a place on your dress.

How about a chunky crab-shaped case for your AirPods, adorned with colour-clashing bows?

Or a blobfish – once infamously voted the world's ugliest animal for its gelatinous body and permanently miserable expression – for your mantelpiece?

Then, there is the phone case modelled after a toilet seat.

That last one might sound almost practical, until you realise it is about the size of the real thing.

Welcome to the strange, hilarious and increasingly lucrative world of China's "ugly" products, where conventional good taste is optional – and being ridiculous is the selling point.

At Taobao's second Treasured Uglies Art Exhibition in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, hundreds of objects that might once have been dismissed as badly designed, bizarre or grotesque have been given pride of place.

Titled "Ugly, But Mine", the exhibition runs until Sunday (Sep 27) at Ooeli Art Park.