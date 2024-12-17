China, US can achieve 'great things', says Beijing foreign minister

BEIJING: China's foreign minister said on Tuesday (Dec 17) that Beijing and Washington can achieve "many great things" if they work together, ahead of next month's inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump.

But top diplomat Wang Yi also warned against what he called the US' "crude interference" on the issue of Taiwan.

The world's two largest economies have butted heads on a range of issues in recent years, from trade and technology to human rights and China's growing assertiveness towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Wang said China's policy towards the United States "has not changed" during a Tuesday address in Beijing that reflected on the country's diplomatic work in the past year and its expectations for the future.

He said that economic working groups and cooperation on cross-border drug control "fully prove that as long as China and the United States cooperate, we can accomplish many great things".

He also, however, repeated a warning over Taiwan, saying Beijing "resolutely opposed illegal and unreasonable suppression by the United States, especially its crude interference in China's internal affairs" including the status of the self-ruled island.

"We must take a firm and strong response, resolutely defend our own legitimate rights and interests, and safeguard the basic norms of international relations," Wang said.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has said it will never renounce using force to seize it one day, while the US has a longstanding arrangement to provide Taipei with the means to defend itself.