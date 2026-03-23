What are the real reasons behind the change of date for Trump’s China visit?

The official line is straightforward: US President Donald Trump asked for a delay to his long-anticipated summit in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and it has been pushed back by “a month or so”.

According to the White House, moving the meeting allows Trump to remain in the US and manage the escalating war with Iran, including urgent efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

But beneath the surface, a more complex story emerges - months of growing frustrations, mismatched expectations, unanswered proposals and a distracted Trump administration, all compounded by geopolitical crosswinds.

The result is a latticework of concerns that was straining the lead-up to the summit long before missiles escalated Middle East tensions, leaving Beijing increasingly wary of the meeting and bracing for even lower expectations.

Trump did not give details on Mar 17 of the diplomatic exchange behind the rescheduling or exactly when the summit might come together, other than “in five or six weeks”.

This reflected in part huge questions over the war’s duration, its objectives and the extent of the collateral damage. Closure of the strait, a critical oil chokepoint, has already disrupted global energy markets and complicated Trump’s foreign policy agenda.

“We’re working with China. They were fine with it,” Trump told reporters, opting not to answer directly when questioned whether Tehran or Havana were now greater foreign policy priorities than Beijing.

“I look forward to seeing President Xi. He looks forward to seeing me, I think. But I do look forward to seeing, we have a good relationship with China.”

Analysts said that while the official rationale was credible, it was incomplete.

The headline explanation for postponing the summit was straightforward but “only the surface layer”, according to Denis Simon of the Quincy Institute, a think tank in Washington.

“When you look closely at timing, signalling and bargaining context, this decision reflects a much more complex mix of geopolitics, leverage-building and risk management,” he said.