Robots poised for 'ChatGPT moment', says Unitree CEO

BEIJING: The CEO of Chinese humanoid robot unicorn Unitree said on Thursday (Aug 20) that the industry is edging towards a "ChatGPT moment" for robot brains, after the company's blockbuster Shanghai listing crystallised China's ambitions to lead the next frontier of artificial intelligence-powered machines.

Shares in China's best-known humanoid robot maker fell 11 per cent on Thursday, a day after soaring nearly sixfold in their market debut, highlighting intense investor enthusiasm for a fledgling sector that enjoys strong backing from Beijing.

"We are marching towards a 'ChatGPT moment' in embodied intelligence," said Wang Xingxing, the Hangzhou-based startup's founder and CEO, at the World Robot Conference in Beijing.

The global AI boom that has reshaped the world economy was sparked in late 2022 by ChatGPT's breakthrough large language model, a watershed moment that drove mass adoption.

No comparable inflexion point has yet emerged for world models, the physical AI simulation systems designed to help robots understand and navigate real-world environments.