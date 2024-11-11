China to unveil stealth jets and attack drones at Zhuhai airshow

The J-35A, described as a "medium-sized stealth multi-purpose fighter", looks similar in design to a US F-35, analysts say, though details are few.

Its appearance at the show "can be interpreted as confirmation of its entry into service", Chinese military aviation expert Fu Qianshao told state-backed tabloid Global Times last week.

If confirmed, it would make China the only other known country in the world to have two stealth fighters in action after the United States, Fu said.

Another key piece of military hardware making its debut is the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles, according to state media.

While China has had to play catch-up with the United States when it comes to most traditional military technology, that might not be case with drones, where China dominates the commercial market.

For the first time, the airshow will feature a dedicated drone zone, reflecting their increased prominence in daily life but also in war settings like the Ukraine conflict.

The SS-UAV - a massive mothership that can rapidly release swarms of smaller drones for intelligence gathering, as well as strikes - will be on display in Zhuhai, according to the South China Morning Post.

Moscow and Beijing have deepened military and defence ties since Russia ordered troops into Ukraine nearly three years ago, with Chinese President Xi Jinping one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most important allies on the world stage.

The secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu will be the airshow, and the country's most advanced jet, the Su-57 stealth fighter, will make a display flight.