China unveils fresh stimulus to boost ailing economy

BEIJING: China unveiled some of its boldest measures in years on Tuesday (Sep 24) aimed at boosting its struggling economy as leaders grapple with a prolonged property sector debt crisis, continued deflationary pressure and high youth unemployment.

The world's second-largest economy has yet to achieve a highly anticipated post-pandemic recovery and the government has set a goal of five per cent growth in 2024 - an objective analysts say is optimistic given the headwinds it is facing.

On Tuesday, central bank chief Pan Gongsheng told a news conference in Beijing that it would cut a slew of rates in a bid to boost growth, pledging to "promote the expansion of consumption and investment".

The moves represent "the most significant ... stimulus package since the early days of the pandemic", Julian Evans-Pritchard, Head of China economics at Capital Economics.

But "it may not be enough", he warned, adding a full economic recovery would "require more substantial fiscal support than the modest pick-up in government spending that's currently in the pipeline".

Among the moves unveiled on Tuesday was a cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), which dictates the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve.

The move will inject around a trillion yuan (US$141.7 billion) in "long-term liquidity" into the financial market, Pan said.

Beijing would also "lower the interest rates of existing mortgage loans".

And it will "guide commercial banks to lower the interest rates of existing mortgage loans to the vicinity of the interest rates of newly issued loans".

The move would benefit 150 million people across the country, Pan said, and reduce "the average annual household interest bill by about 150 billion yuan".

Beijing will also create a "swap programme" allowing firms to acquire liquidity from the central bank, Pan said, a move he said would "significantly enhance" their ability to access funds to buy stocks.

"The initial scale of the swap programme will be set at 500 billion yuan, with possible expansions in the future," Pan said.