China urges 'dialogue' after Yemen rebels say attacked US carrier

BEIJING: China on Monday (Mar 17) called for "dialogue" and a de-escalation of tensions in the Red Sea after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis rebels claimed to have twice attacked a US aircraft carrier group within 24 hours.

"China opposes any action that escalates the situation in the Red Sea," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

The Houthis said their attacks were retaliation for deadly US strikes.

The group initially said they launched 18 missiles and a drone at the "aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships" in the Red Sea, before hours later claiming to have fired a second round.

Washington has vowed to keep striking Yemen until the rebels stop attacking Red Sea shipping, with President Donald Trump warning he will use "overwhelming lethal force".