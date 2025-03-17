China urges 'dialogue' after Yemen rebels say attacked US carrier

BEIJING: China on Monday (Mar 17) called for "dialogue" and a de-escalation of tensions in the Red Sea after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis rebels claimed to have twice attacked a US aircraft carrier group within 24 hours.
"China opposes any action that escalates the situation in the Red Sea," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.
The Houthis said their attacks were retaliation for deadly US strikes.
The group initially said they launched 18 missiles and a drone at the "aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships" in the Red Sea, before hours later claiming to have fired a second round.
Washington has vowed to keep striking Yemen until the rebels stop attacking Red Sea shipping, with President Donald Trump warning he will use "overwhelming lethal force".
Beijing on Monday reiterated calls for diplomacy to resolve the tensions.
"The reasons behind the situation in the Red Sea and the Yemen issue are complex and should be properly resolved through dialogue and negotiation," Mao said.
The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country, have attacked Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, claiming to be acting in solidarity with Palestinians.
Beijing last year called for an end to "harassment" of civilian ships in the waters, through which much of China's trade with the European Union flows.