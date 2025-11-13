China urges Japan PM to retract 'egregious' remarks on Taiwan

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry on Thursday (Nov 13) demanded Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi retract what it called her "egregious" remarks related to Taiwan, warning that otherwise Japan "must bear all consequences" for the comments.

Takaichi sparked a diplomatic row with Beijing with remarks in parliament last week that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a "survival-threatening situation" and trigger a potential military response from Tokyo.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference that Takaichi's remarks represented a "crude interference" in China's internal affairs and dealt a "heavy blow" to bilateral relations.