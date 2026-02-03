Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for 'equal, multipolar world' as he meets Uruguay leader

BEIJING: China and Uruguay should work together to advance an "equal and orderly multipolar world", President Xi Jinping told his counterpart Yamandu Orsi on Tuesday (Feb 3), as their nations signed up to cooperate in areas from trade to the environment.

Orsi's visit is the first by a South American leader to the Chinese capital since the United States entered Venezuela in January and captured then-President Nicolas Maduro in a raid.

A media pool report cited Xi as saying China backed Latin American and Caribbean nations in upholding sovereignty, security and development interests, to help defuse a volatile international situation and "escalating unilateral bullying".

China and Uruguay should "work together to advance an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive, universally beneficial economic globalisation", Xi said in his remarks.

The meeting comes in the wake of a flurry of visits to China by Western prime ministers this year, from Britain's Keir Starmer to Canada's Mark Carney and Finland's Petteri Orpo.