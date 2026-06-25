The new frontier in the US-China AI race: Talent

BEIJING: When Will Wang left Apple in Silicon Valley in 2018, he was not chasing the next tech startup.

He was looking for a place to build hardware.

A graduate of Shanghai Jiao Tong University and UC Berkeley, Wang worked on the Apple Watch team before returning to China.

After stints at Chinese consumer electronics companies including Anker Innovations and Oppo, he founded Shenzhen-based smart glasses startup Even Realities in 2023.

The reason, he said, was simple.

“Silicon Valley doesn't really (reward) making hardware anymore,” Wang told CNA, adding that the industry’s focus had shifted to software, data - and now artificial intelligence.

For Wang, China offered the engineers, supply chains and manufacturing ecosystems needed to build the next generation of AI hardware.

“If I wanted to (lead) in AI, I needed to be in Silicon Valley,” Wang said.

“But if I want to innovate in hardware, I need to be located in the heart of hardware.”