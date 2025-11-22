US, China held maritime security talks in Hawaii, Chinese navy says

BEIJING: The US and Chinese militaries this week held "frank and constructive" maritime security talks, the Chinese navy said on Saturday (Nov 22), as the two superpowers gradually restore military-to-military communications after several months of trade tensions.



The working-level meetings took place November 18-20 in Hawaii, according to a posting on the official social media account of the People's Liberation Army Navy.



US and Chinese military officials previously held talks in April - the first such working-level meeting on military issues since the beginning of the second term of US President Donald Trump. The twice-yearly talks are known as the military maritime consultative agreement (MMCA) working group.



"The two sides had frank and constructive exchanges ... mainly exchanging views on the current maritime and air security situation between China and the US," China's navy said in its posted statement.



China also criticised US freedom-of-navigation operations in the statement. These are frequently carried out in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, international waters over which China claims sovereignty.



"China ... resolutely opposes any infringement and provocation," China's navy said in its statement, referring to those maritime and overflight transits by US forces.



Both sides also discussed "typical cases of naval and air encounters between the two militaries ... to help the front-line naval and air forces of China and the US interact more professionally and safely," it said.



US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth raised concerns about Chinese activity in the South China Sea and around Taiwan in a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun last month.



China has been steadily boosting air, naval and coast guard deployments around democratically-governed Taiwan, which it claims as its own. Taiwan's government rejects China's claims of sovereignty over the island.



The Pentagon has been pushing for improved communications with China over its military modernisation and regional posture, calling for greater transparency on its nuclear weapons build-up and more theatre-level discussions with military commanders. The working group will have a follow-up meeting in 2026, the statement said.