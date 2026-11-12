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China says US using spy claims to justify technology 'blockade'
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East Asia

China says US using spy claims to justify technology 'blockade'

Beijing rejects claims around Nvidia chief Jensen Huang as groundless and says the US uses them to tighten chip curbs before next week’s Trump-Xi meeting.

China says US using spy claims to justify technology 'blockade'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gestures on the day of the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, on Oct 19, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Lisi Niesner)

12 Nov 2026 04:53PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2026 05:52PM)
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BEIJING: Beijing accused the United States on Thursday (Nov 12) of using spurious spying claims as a pretext to impose a technological "blockade" on China, following claims that Nvidia boss Jensen Huang was the victim of a Chinese espionage plot.

"China's technological progress is driven by independent innovation and open cooperation. The US side should stop fabricating such 'spy' narratives as a pretext for imposing a technological blockade," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and turned it into the world's leading supplier of the chips that power AI, has admitted to having an extramarital affair, reportedly with Alice Huang.

She is a reported to be a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed and is thought by US officials to have worked for Chinese intelligence.

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The Nvidia boss has spent years lobbying against curbs on sales of advanced chips to China.

US President Donald Trump last year cleared Nvidia's H200 chips for export there over objections from hawks in both parties who fear Beijing winning the race to dominate in AI technology.

China has dismissed the claims about spying on Huang as "groundless speculation" and "an attempt to smear China".

The furore comes ahead of a meeting next week between Trump and President Xi Jinping at the APEC gathering in Shenzhen in southern China.

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Source: AFP/ec

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China United States Nvidia Jensen Huang
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