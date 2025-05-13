China tells US 'stop smearing and shifting blame' on fentanyl crisis

BEIJING: China told the United States on Tuesday (May 13) to "stop smearing and shifting blame" on the causes of its fentanyl crisis, condemning Washington's "unreasonable" tariffs imposed over the issue.

The United States and China on Monday announced a deal to drastically reduce tit-for-tat tariffs for 90 days, an outcome Trump dubbed a "total reset".

Under that agreement, the United States agreed to lower its tariffs on Chinese goods to 30 per cent while China will reduce its own to 10 per cent.

The US additional tariff rate remains higher than China's because it includes a 20 per cent levy over Trump's complaints about Chinese exports of chemicals used to make fentanyl.

The United States has seen tens of thousands of deaths related to opioids like fentanyl annually, though the latest figures, for 2023, showed a decrease from the prior year.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Monday that "both the Chinese and United States agreed to work constructively together on fentanyl and there is a positive path forward there as well".