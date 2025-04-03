China under pressure to retaliate as US tariffs hit harder and faster than expected

SINGAPORE: China is now under pressure to strike back after United States President Donald Trump unleashed sweeping new tariffs on Wednesday (Apr 2), a move which analysts say is not only expected but may also be necessary.

China, the world’s second largest economy and a major US trading partner, will be hit with a 34 per cent tariff, on top of the 20 per cent levy previously imposed on the country, bringing the total new levy to 54 per cent.

Beijing has vowed countermeasures and its response will be calibrated, experts say - tough enough to signal resolve but also careful not to derail China’s fragile economic recovery.

“I do think that in these circumstances, the best way for Beijing to react is to do some retaliation and boost the economy,” said Guo Shan, partner and research economist at Hutong Research, who also noted that Trump’s tariffs were “more hawkish than expected”.

“The tariffs are higher, not only for China, but also for other Asian and European countries.”

Stephen Olson, a visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, said he “fully expects China to respond with forceful, but proportionate countermeasures”.